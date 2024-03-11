Watch Now:

Colon is re-signing with the Cardinals on Monday, Jess Root of USA Today reports.

Colon will get a one-year deal worth $1.75 million, and return for a second season in Arizona, after spending the first three years of his career in Baltimore. The 25-year-old started 4 games last season while appearing in 14. He should have the opportunity to earn a regular starting role in 2024.

