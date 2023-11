Colon (calf) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Colon, who exited the Cardinals' Week 8 loss to the Ravens with an injury, failed to record a single practice this week, so it's no surprise that he's been ruled out ahead of Sunday's contest. Dennis Daley is expected to get the nod at left guard in Colon's stead.