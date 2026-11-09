Allgeier compiled 17 carries for 46 yards and caught two of three targets for no yards during Sunday's 17-3 defeat at Seattle.

Allegeier has reeled off 10-plus touches in four straight contests, a span in which he's turned 65 touches into 334 yards from scrimmage and two total TDs. He's been the beneficiary of repeated ankle injuries to rookie first-round pick Jeremiyah Love, who must remain on IR for at least three more outings after Sunday's matchup, and the other current top RB on the active roster (Bam Knight) is in the concussion protocol, which will require clearance from an independent neurologist for his next game action. As a result, Allgeier is set up to retain a significant workload until Knight gets the all clear to return.