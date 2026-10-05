Allgeier rushed eight times for 42 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 36-24 loss to the Giants. He added two catches for seven yards on two targets.

After Jeremiyah Love appeared to distance himself from Allgeier in Week 3 against the 49ers, Allgeier ended up out-snapping the rookie running back against the Giants. Love out-carried Allgeier 14 to eight Sunday, but it was Allgeier who found the end zone with a 22-yard score in the first quarter to give Arizona a 14-3 lead. Through four games, Allgeier has rushed 32 times for 112 yards and a touchdown, adding 10 catches for 35 yards on 10 targets. Splitting time with Love, Allgeier is touchdown-or-bust fantasy option most weeks.