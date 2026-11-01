Allgeier reeled off 147 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries and gathered in all five targets for 44 yards and one more TD during Sunday's 33-30 overtime win in Dallas.

Fellow RBs Jeremiyah Love (ankle) and Bam Knight (concussion) left in the second and third quarters, respectively, and were unable to return, leaving Allgeier as the only healthy and available backfield option the rest of the way. Allgeier didn't really get going until QB Gardner Minshew took over for Jacoby Brissett late in the third quarter, as the running back recorded a 63-yard touchdown run, another 52-yard carry and a five-yard TD grab on the next two drives to account for most of his output. Considering Love has been dealing with ankle issues for most of the season and already has missed two games, and Knight is subject to the protocol for head injuries, Allgeier may be in line for a boost in workload in the short term.