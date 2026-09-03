Allgeier is poised to begin the regular season splitting carries with Jeremiyah Love (ankle), whom Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports is progressing well in his recovery and trending toward being available for Week 1.

Love is expected to eventually take on the lead role after being drafted third overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, but the rookie is likely to be eased in as he recovers from a preseason ankle injury, if he's cleared at all to suit up against the Chargers in Week 1 on Sept. 13. Allgeier has rushed for at least 514 yards in each of his four regular seasons, the last three of which were spent backing up Bijan Robinson, so the former Falcons running back figures to maintain some level of involvement even once Love is fully up to speed. James Conner (foot) is on IR with a designation to return, so Bam Knight is currently the only healthy alternative to Allgeier on the roster.