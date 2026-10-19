Allgeier rushed 18 times for 38 yards and caught one of two targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 18-16 win over the Rams.

Allgeier racked up 19 touches in the absence of Jeremiyah Love (ankle), but the former struggled to find running room and was outplayed by third-string running back Bam Knight, who turned 17 touches into 98 yards in Arizona's unlikely victory. Allgeier's season averaged dipped below 3.0 yards per carry with Sunday's inefficient outing. Love would likely reclaim the lead role if he returns in Week 7 against the Broncos, and Knight could also earn touches at Allgeier's expense moving forward in a crowded Cardinals backfield that may also welcome James Conner (foot) back from injured reserve in the coming weeks.