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Cardinals' Tyler Allgeier: First RB up

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Allgeier has been the first running back up with Arizona's first-string offense during the early stages of training camp, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Allgeier, who inked a two-year, $12.25 million contract with Arizona this offseason, could have an early angle at the lead backfield role with veteran James Conner still not handling 11-on-11 work, though Urban notes that rookie No. 3 overall pick Jeremiyah Love got his share of reps with the first-team. While Love projects as the clear eventual leader of the Cardinals' backfield, Allgeier has seniority backing him for the time being and is no slouch, having averaged 4.3 yards per carry across his career. Trey Benson is also healthy and competing for a chance to factor into Arizona's backfield split.

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