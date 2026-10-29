Allgeier (toe) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

After Allgeier sat out Wednesday's session due to a toe injury, his ability to mix into drills one day later generally is a good sign as the Cardinals go through Week 8 prep. Friday's practice report will unveil if Allgeier enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest at Dallas, and also whether or not rookie RB Jeremiyah Love has a chance to put an end to a two-game absence. Currently, Bam Knight is the only healthy backfield option on Arizona's active roster.