Allgeier and Bam Knight will be the Cardinals' top backs for Sunday's game against the Broncos due to the absence of Jeremiyah Love (ankle), Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Love is set to miss a second consecutive game while working through a lingering ankle injury. Allgeier logged 18 carries in Week 6 against the Rams, but he turned that into only 38 carries while adding one catch (on two targets) for 10 yards. Knight, on the the other hand, was more efficient, turning 17 touches into 98 yards. It could be a 50-50 split in the Cardinals backfield for Sunday's contest against a Broncos defense that gives up 139.8 rushing yards per game, which is second-worst in the NFL behind the Cowboys (149.8).