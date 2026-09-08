The Cardinals list Allgeier as the starting running back on their unofficial depth chart in advance of Sunday's season opener versus the Chargers, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Head coach Mike LaFleur expressed optimism Tuesday that Jeremiyah Love would be ready to play Sunday after suffering a high-ankle sprain in the Cardinals' preseason opener, but the No. 3 overall pick in April's draft isn't expected to handle a workhorse role right away coming off the injury. While Love should emerge as the clear No. 1 option once he's further removed from the injury, Allgeier appears well-positioned to have a meaningful role in the Week 1 game plan, regardless of whether he ends up starting or not.