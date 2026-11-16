Allgeier mustered five carries for 14 yards and didn't gather in his only target during Sunday's 34-6 defeat to the Rams.

With Bam Knight back in the lineup in Week 10 after one absence due to a concussion, Allgeier didn't reach double-digit touches for the first time since Week 5, a span in which the latter's 65 touches went for 334 yards from scrimmage and two total TDs. Knight himself found a similar lack of success Sunday with just 19 yards on his five rushes. Because the Cardinals racked up just 123 yards of offense in rookie QB Carson Beck's first NFL start, it's tough to envision worse outcomes moving forward, though the team does take on the surging Chiefs next Sunday on the road.