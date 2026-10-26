Allgeier rushed eight times for 19 yards and caught all three of his targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Broncos.

For a second consecutive game, Allgeier led the Cardinals in carries in the absence of Jeremiyah Love (ankle) but was far less efficient on the ground than Bam Knight. Allgeier has 57 rushing yards on 26 carries (2.2 YPC) during this two-game span compared to 128 rushing yards on 22 carries (5.8 YPC) for Knight over the same stretch. Love should reclaim his spot as the top option in Arizona's backfield once he's cleared to return, and even if that doesn't happen in Week 8 against the Cowboys, Allgeier could start to cede more opportunities to Knight if Allgeier remains inefficient.