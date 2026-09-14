Allgeier rushed 17 times for 61 yards and brought in both targets for nine yards in the Cardinals' 26-14 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Allgeier lived up to his No. 1 slotting on the Week 1 depth chart, outpacing Jeremiyah Love by six carries and matching the rookie's reception total, albeit on two fewer targets. Allgeier did scuffle for rushing yards all afternoon long, but the veteran back helped keep the Chargers defense honest and proved capable of leading the ground attack. Love should be in line for progressively more work as the season unfolds, and there's no doubt as to which player between him and Allgeier has the higher ceiling; nevertheless, the latter should continue to see plenty of opportunity during a Week 2 home divisional clash with the defending champion Seahawks next Sunday.