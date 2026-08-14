Cardinals' Tyler Allgeier: Sees action with starters

Allgeier rushed four times for 19 yards and wasn't targeted in the Cardinals' 27-14 preseason win over the Raiders on Thursday.

Allgeier and rookie third overall pick Jeremiyah Love were the two Cardinals running backs to log touches on the team's opening possession. Allgeier's first opportunity came after Love had seen two rush attempts and recorded a reception, but the former proceeded to rattle off consecutive seven-yard runs on his first pair of carries. Allgeier also had a five-yard rush on the Cardinals' second drive, and his team debut was an encouraging one overall. The veteran's exact regular-season role in a crowded backfield remains to be determined, but it's worth noting Allgeier has ample experience complementing a star back after playing alongside Bijan Robinson in Atlanta for the last three seasons.