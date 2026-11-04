Allgeier is slated to work as Arizona's No. 1 running back for at least the next four weeks after Jeremiyah Love (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Allgeier previously led the Cardinals' backfield when Love was sidelined due to a different ankle injury Weeks 6 and 7, but Allgeier is now slated for a longer period in that role. Love was hurt late in the first quarter in his return to action Sunday against Dallas, and Allgeier ran wild after his departure, finishing with a career-high 147 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries along with 44 yards and another score on five receptions. In addition to Love getting hurt, Bam Knight suffered a concussion and is iffy to be able to suit up this Sunday against Seattle, so the backfield could belong to Allgeier, Evan Hull and a practice-squad signee (likely Jerome Ford). Though Allgeier found substantial success in Week 8, he came into the contest averaging just 2.9 yards per carry on 61 totes. He'll also be facing a Seattle defense in Week 9 that is tied for the second-fewest yards per carry (3.8) allowed to running backs this season, so a repeat performance by Allgeier would be surprising.