Allgeier is poised for a leading role out of the Cardinals backfield Sunday at the Rams with Jeremiyah Love (ankle) sidelined in Week 6, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Despite Love being active for each of the first five contests of the season, Allgeier's snap share ranged from 36 to 64 percent weekly, and he averaged 9.4 touches for 32.6 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring one rushing TD. The overall workload thus will increase with Love out, and Allgeier's primary competition for RB reps will be Bam Knight, who has just three carries in 2026.