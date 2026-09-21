Allgeier turned five carries into 10 yards and caught both of his targets for nine yards in Sunday's 31-7 loss to the Seahawks.

Allgeier saw a substantial reduction in his rush attempts in Week 2, going from 17 carries Week 1 versus the Chargers to only having five in Sunday's blowout loss. The running back and the rest of Arizona's offense never found any sort of sustained success against Seattle, so he was far from being the only disappointing player in the contest. Notably, rookie first-rounder Jeremiyah Love garnered four more carries and reeled in one more catch than Allgeier, and the latter figures to fade into a No. 2 role as the season progresses.