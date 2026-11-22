Allgeier carried the ball seven times for 23 yards in Sunday's 34-7 loss to Kansas City.

Game script fairly quickly put the Cardinals' running game in mothballs, and Allgeier wound up splitting the backfield workload nearly equally with Bam Knight, who picked up 45 scrimmage yards on eight touches. Allgeier has gone three straight games without reaching 50 rushing yards or getting into the end zone, but those games were also against very tough opponents (the Seahawks in Week 9, and the Rams in Week 10). The fifth-year RB could find a little more running room in Week 12 against the Commanders, but Jeremiyah Love (ankle) might also be ready to rejoin the lineup by then.