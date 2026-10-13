Allgeier rushed three times for seven yards and caught both of his targets for nine yards during Sunday's 45-21 loss to the Lions.

Allgeier was on the field for 32 offensive snaps, but he only had five touches in the contest. In comparison, rookie running back Jeremiyah Love turned 12 carries into 22 yards over his 34 offensive snaps in the defeat. Allgeier has rushed 35 times for 119 yards and a touchdown while reeling in all 12 of his targets for 44 yards over five contests this season, and he remains a valuable insurance policy for fantasy managers with Love on their roster.