Cardinals' Tyrann Mathieu: Asked to reduce upcoming salary

The Cardinals asked Mathieu to "take a pay cut" Thursday, Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com reports.

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN.com, Mathieu has significant guaranteed money built into his contract. Notably, if the defensive back remains on the Cardinals roster at the end of next week, he's owed $18.75 million, including $8 million of his salary for the 2019 season. The preceding was likely the primary reason general manager Steve Keim and new head coach Steve Wilks wouldn't commit to Mathieu for the upcoming campaign and beyond at the combine last Wednesday. Assuming the two sides are unable to come to a resolution, whether it be via a reduction in pay, restructure or trade, Mathieu could be a cap casualty before the new league year begins Wednesday.