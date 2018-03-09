Cardinals' Tyrann Mathieu: Asked to reduce upcoming salary
The Cardinals asked Mathieu to "take a pay cut" Thursday, Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com reports.
According to Dan Graziano of ESPN.com, Mathieu has significant guaranteed money built into his contract. Notably, if the defensive back remains on the Cardinals roster at the end of next week, he's owed $18.75 million, including $8 million of his salary for the 2019 season. The preceding was likely the primary reason general manager Steve Keim and new head coach Steve Wilks wouldn't commit to Mathieu for the upcoming campaign and beyond at the combine last Wednesday. Assuming the two sides are unable to come to a resolution, whether it be via a reduction in pay, restructure or trade, Mathieu could be a cap casualty before the new league year begins Wednesday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tyrann Mathieu: Future in organization uncertain•
-
Cardinals' Tyrann Mathieu: Churns out 78 tackles•
-
Cardinals' Tyrann Mathieu: Notches interception in win•
-
Cardinals' Tyrann Mathieu: Records five tackles in victory•
-
Cardinals' Tyrann Mathieu: Returns to full strength•
-
Cardinals' Tyrann Mathieu: Growing healthier•
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...