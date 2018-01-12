Cardinals' Tyrann Mathieu: Churns out 78 tackles

Mathieu supplied 78 tackles (70 solo), two interceptions, one forced fumble and one sack in 16 games during the 2017 season.

For the first time in five NFL campaigns, Mathieu wasn't bit by the injury bug in 2017. The development allowed him to play all but six of the Cardinals' 1,062 snaps on defense and 43.1 percent of the team's special-teams snaps en route to the league lead in overall snaps (1,263). Considering he put up 89 tackles and five interceptions, including a pick-six, in 14 games two years ago, Mathieu isn't operating at his previous potential. Instead, he appears to have found a happy medium between health and production as he enters the second season of a five-year contract.