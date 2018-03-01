Cardinals' Tyrann Mathieu: Future in organization uncertain

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim and head coach Steve Wilks weren't willing to give any assurances that Mathieu would remain with the team in 2018 when broached about the topic Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports. "It's what we are doing right now with the coaching staff, looking not only at Tyrann but every player, and see how they fit," Keim said. "How they fit what we are asking them to do schematically, and how they fit from a salary standpoint, all those things moving forward."

Mathieu was able to shake off the injury concerns that have followed him since entering the NFL in 2013 and suited up for all 16 games for the first time in his career last season. Despite the improved health, Mathieu saw his production take a hit, finishing with 78 tackles, seven pass breakups and two interceptions on the season, a far cry from the 89, 17 and five he tallied in those respective categories during his breakout 2015 campaign. With two quality safeties in Budda Baker and Antoine Bethea (pectoral) in the fold through at least the 2019 season, the Cardinals might not lose much on the defensive side by releasing Mathieu and using the available funds to address areas of need elsewhere. Expect Mathieu's status with the Cardinals to gain clarity by March 14, when he'll be guaranteed $18.75 million if he remains on the roster.