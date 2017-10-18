Play

Cardinals' Tyrann Mathieu: Records five tackles in victory

Mathieu logged five solo tackles in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers.

Mathieu was on the field for 69 of a possible 70 snaps in the contest. Outside of an interception in Week 2, the 25-year-old has been relatively quiet this year. Given his heavy workload, the LSU product figures to see some more activity in the turnover department as the season progresses.

