The Cardinals signed Williams from the practice squad Saturday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Williams is in line to make his season debut after joining Arizona's practice in mid-October. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury already said Friday that Corey Clement and Keaontay Ingram would be in line for increased roles Week 18 after top running back James Conner (shin/ankle) was ruled out. Therefore, it's likely Williams will serve as the team's third-string running back in this relatively meaningless regular-season finale for Arizona, as the team was eliminated from the 2022 playoffs multiple weeks ago.