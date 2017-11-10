Cardinals' Tyvon Branch: Could be headed to IR
Coach Bruce Arians said Friday that Branch (knee) could end up on injured reserve.
Branch left Thursday's loss to the Seahawks in the first quarter after landing awkwardly on his knee in the end zone, and it appears as though he may have suffered some significant damage. While there has not yet been an official diagnosis on the safety's injury, it's likely that he'll be done for the rest of the year.
