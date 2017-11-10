Cardinals' Tyvon Branch: Injures knee
Branch is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Seahawks due to an injured knee, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Branch sustained the injury late in the first quarter. He is coming off a week where he led the Cardinals in tackles, so his presence will be missed if he is unable to return.
