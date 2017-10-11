Play

Branch recorded 10 tackles (four solo) in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

Branch led the Cardinals in tackles Sunday and only in five games he's posted his highest tackle count (49) since 2012. Look for the veteran to continue to see a high-volume of defensive reps Sunday against the Buccaneers.

