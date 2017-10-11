Cardinals' Tyvon Branch: Leads team in tackles
Branch recorded 10 tackles (four solo) in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.
Branch led the Cardinals in tackles Sunday and only in five games he's posted his highest tackle count (49) since 2012. Look for the veteran to continue to see a high-volume of defensive reps Sunday against the Buccaneers.
More News
-
Cardinals' Tyvon Branch: Suits up, plays Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Tyvon Branch: Takes paycut•
-
Cardinals' Tyvon Branch: Landing on IR•
-
Cardinals' Tyvon Branch: Injures groin Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Tyvon Branch: Officially activated from injured reserve•
-
Cardinals' Tyvon Branch: Returns to practice Wednesday•
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
Waiver Wire: McKinnon the man to add
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 6, including...
-
Week 6 Rankings Review
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...
-
Week 6 QB Rankings
We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder -- yet. Check out what our trio of experts have...
-
Week 6 RB Rankings
How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...