Cardinals' Tyvon Branch: Out for remainder of game
Branch (knee) is out for the remainder of Thursday's contest against the Seahawks.
Branch sustained the knee injury in the first quarter, leaving veteran Antoine Bethea and rookie Budda Baker to see increased reps in the secondary for the remainder of the contest. Look for more updates on Branch's status to come next week when the Cardinals resume practice.
More News
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Previewing half of the Sunday slate as we break down Patriots-Broncos, Steelers-Colts and the...
-
Trade targets with great schedules
Looking to bolster your roster for the playoffs? Here are 12 names you should trade for no...
-
What you missed: Dez still hobbled
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jared Goff has been a revelation in his second season, and we think he's going to keep it up...