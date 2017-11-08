Branch racked up a team-high 10 solo tackles and a pass breakup Sunday against the 49ers.

This was Branch'es fourth double-digit tackle performance of the season, and with 69 tackles (54 solo) at the halfway mark, he's on pace to shatter his career high of 106 tackles. Branch has been fairly consistent, too, recording seven or more tackles in six of this season's eight games. The veteran safety should be considered a universal IDP threat.