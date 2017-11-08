Cardinals' Tyvon Branch: Paces team in tackles
Branch racked up a team-high 10 solo tackles and a pass breakup Sunday against the 49ers.
This was Branch'es fourth double-digit tackle performance of the season, and with 69 tackles (54 solo) at the halfway mark, he's on pace to shatter his career high of 106 tackles. Branch has been fairly consistent, too, recording seven or more tackles in six of this season's eight games. The veteran safety should be considered a universal IDP threat.
More News
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...
-
Week 10 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 10.
-
Week 10 TE rankings
Check out our expert rankings for Week 10.
-
Week 10 WR rankings
Check out our expert rankings for Week 10.