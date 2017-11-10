Branch suffered a torn ACL in Thursday's loss to the Seahawks, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Coach Bruce Arians said earlier Friday morning that Branch could be headed to injured reserve, and that is all-but-confirmed now with the news of Branch tearing his ACL. Moving forward without Branch, veteran Antoine Bethea and rookie Budda Baker will likely see an increase in reps in the secondary.

