Branch played 14 of 54 defensive snaps during Saturday's preseason victory versus the Raiders, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

A part of the starting lineup in a five-man defensive backfield, Branch notched four tackles (two solo) during his limited time on the field. If Saturday's configuration is any indication, he could be in line for significant snaps alongside fellow safeties Tyrann Mathieu and Antoine Bethea in the regular season.