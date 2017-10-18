Cardinals' Tyvon Branch: Totals six tackles Sunday
Branch accrued six tackles (four solo) and a pass defended during Sunday's 38-33 victory versus the Buccaneers.
Branch has taken full advantage of a regular role this season, leading all Cardinals defenders in usage (98.5 percent of the defensive snaps) and sitting in a tie for first in the entire NFL with 55 tackles. On the latter point, he's the sole defensive back in the top 12, elevating him further in the IDP ranks. In order to keep hold of the lead, though, he'll have to revert to his output from the first five games, when he reached double-digit stops on three occasions.
