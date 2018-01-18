Cardinals' Tyvon Branch: Upcoming unrestricted free agent
Branch (knee) will be an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.
Branch landed a two-year deal with the Cardinals in March of 2016, but his susceptibility to injury forced IR stays in both campaigns. In 2016, he dealt with a groin tear and had to accept a $2 million paycut in order to return to Arizona this past season. Prior to tearing his ACL in Week 10, Branch was among the Cards' leading tacklers with 69 stops. On the latter occasion, rookie safety Budda Baker emerged as a force in a stacked secondary, so it wouldn't surprise if general manager Steve Keim lets the 31-year-old Branch search for employment elsewhere in the offseason.
