Senn (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve by the Cardinals on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Senn signed a contract with the Cardinals in May as an undrafted free agent following a collegiate career at Colorado and UConn. The offensive lineman will now be forced to miss the entirety of the 2025 campaign while on IR, unless he's able to come to an agreement on an injury settlement with Arizona.