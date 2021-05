The Cardinals selected Dimukeje in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 210th overall.

Dimukeje joins Chris Rumph as the next Duke edge rusher to be selected in this class. He had 21.5 sacks in his career, including 16 in his final two seasons. His long arms (33.13-inches) offset his lack of height at 6-foot-1 and allows him to grapple and disengage with blocks. Dimukeje projects as a rotational edge piece in the Cardinals' front.