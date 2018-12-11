Valentine signed a contract with the Cardinals on Tuesday.

Valentine's spot on the active roster comes following the placement of Robert Nkemdiche (knee) on injured reserve. The Cardinals signed Valentine off Seattle's practice squad, and will utilize the third-year pro as a backup to Rodney Gunter and Corey Peters.

