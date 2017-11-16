Cardinals' Vinston Painter: Promoted to active roster
The Cardinals promoted Painter from their practice squad to their active roster Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Painter was most recently let go by the Cardinals in early October and then joined the team's practice squad. With Arizona dealing with multiple injuries along the offensive line, Painter will add some much-needed depth to the unit.
