Painter was promoted to the Cardinals' 53-man roster Saturday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official website reports.

The Cardinals placed starting guard Mike Iupati on injured reserve, and Painter was called up in a corresponding move. The journeyman offensive lineman has had stops with four other teams since being taken in the sixth round of the 2013 draft. He will presumably provide depth on the line right away.

