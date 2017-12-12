Painter signed a contract with the Cardinals on Monday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The move marks Painter's third stint on the Cardinals' 53-man roster this season. Guard Earl Watford is likely to miss some time with a high-ankle sprain, but Painter should still only serve in a reserve capacity on the offensive line.

