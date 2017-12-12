Cardinals' Vinston Painter: Rejoins Cardinals
Painter signed a contract with the Cardinals on Monday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The move marks Painter's third stint on the Cardinals' 53-man roster this season. Guard Earl Watford is likely to miss some time with a high-ankle sprain, but Painter should still only serve in a reserve capacity on the offensive line.
More News
-
Vinston Painter: Released by Cardinals•
-
Cardinals' Vinston Painter: Promoted to active roster•
-
Vinston Painter: Let go by Cardinals•
-
Cardinals' Vinston Painter: Promoted to active roster•
-
Browns' Luke Lundy, Vinston Painter suffer injuries Sunday•
-
Three injured Browns placed among Sunday inactives•
-
Fade your Eagles? Mike Evans?
Heath Cummings discusses the Eagles without Carson Wentz and whether you can keep starting...
-
Early Week 15 Waiver Wire
It's late in the season, but it's not too late to find a difference maker. Dave Richard previews...
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...