Cardinals' Vinston Painter: Signs with Cardinals
Painter re-signed with Arizona on Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Painter has had a few stints with the Cardinals, bouncing between the active roster and the practice squad. He'll look to hold on as a backup guard with the team in 2018.
