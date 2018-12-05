The Cardinals promoted Dora to the active roster Tuesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Dora was let go by the Cardinals in November and was later signed to the practice squad. The Cardinals are in need of defensive line depth after placing Olsen Pierre (knee) on injured reserve.

