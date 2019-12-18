Play

The Cardinals promoted Dora to the active roster Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Dora spent three games with Arizona last year, but he was unable to make the team to start 2019. The Cardinals need depth at outside linebacker now, though, as Haason Reddick (groin) is day-to-day ahead of Sunday's game versus the Seahawks. If Reddick can't go, Dora won't be a starter but he could rotate in occasionally on defense while serving on special teams as well.

