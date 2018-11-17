Cardinals' Vontarrius Dora: Rejoins Cardinals
Dora (undisclosed) signed a contract with the Cardinals on Saturday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Dora survived roster cuts but was waived/injured by the Cardinals in early September, and ultimately was waived again after reverting to injured reserve. Now apparently healthy, the 26-year-old is expected to bolster the Cardinals' depth on the defensive line.
