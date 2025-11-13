Cardinals' Walter Nolen: Estimed as limited participant
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nolen (knee) was estimated as a limited practice participant Wednesday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Nolen has been plagued by lower-body injuries during his rookie season, and he suffered a knee injury in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks. It's a positive sign that he was available to participate in Arizona's walkthrough on Wednesday, though his status for a Week 11 matchup against the 49ers is unclear.
