Cardinals' Walter Nolen: Exits early Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nolen (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's contest against the Seahawks.
Nolen suffered an apparent knee injury in the second half, and he will now sit out the remainder of the game. The defensive tackle recorded two total tackles while also getting a hit on quarterback Sam Darnold prior to his departure in Week 10.
