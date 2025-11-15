default-cbs-image
Nolen (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the 49ers, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Nolen was a limited participant at practice throughout the week, so he probably has close to coin-flip odds of playing in Week 11. If he can't, PJ Mustipher would figure to see additional work at defensive tackle Sunday.

