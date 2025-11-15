Cardinals' Walter Nolen: Gets questionable tag for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nolen (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the 49ers, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Nolen was a limited participant at practice throughout the week, so he probably has close to coin-flip odds of playing in Week 11. If he can't, PJ Mustipher would figure to see additional work at defensive tackle Sunday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Walter Nolen: Remains limited Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Walter Nolen: Estimed as limited participant•
-
Cardinals' Walter Nolen: Exits early Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Walter Nolen: Green light to play Dallas•
-
Cardinals' Walter Nolen: Questionable to play•
-
Cardinals' Walter Nolen: Still limited by calf injury•