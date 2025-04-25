The Cardinals selected Nolen in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 16th overall.

Nolen is still coming into his own as a 21-year-old interior defensive lineman, but the potential is there. A five-star recruit out of high school, Nolen played two collegiate seasons at Texas A&M before transferring to Mississippi for his final year. He blossomed at Ole Miss with 14 tackles for loss and a career-best 6.5 sacks. Athletically, he has a similar frame to fellow first-rounder Mason Graham at 6-foot-4 and 296 pounds. Though Nolen did not participate in drills, the tape shows him to be athletic for his position. He projects to play defensive tackle in Arizona's four-man front.