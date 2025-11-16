Cardinals' Walter Nolen: Good to go Week 11
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nolen (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Nolen was limited in practice during Week 11 prep, but he has been given the green light to play Sunday after going through pregame warmups. The rookie first-rounder has posted six tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defense over his last two games.
