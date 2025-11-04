Cardinals' Walter Nolen: Green light to play Dallas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cardinals activated Nolen (calf) from injured reserve, and he is active for Monday's game against the Cowboys, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The rookie first-rounder has been cleared to make his NFL regular-season debut after missing the first seven games due to a calf injury he sustained during training camp. Nolen will likely work in a rotational role at defensive tackle when Calais Campbell and Dalvin Tomlinson are resting.
