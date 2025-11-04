default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Cardinals activated Nolen (calf) from injured reserve, and he is active for Monday's game against the Cowboys, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The rookie first-rounder has been cleared to make his NFL regular-season debut after missing the first seven games due to a calf injury he sustained during training camp. Nolen will likely work in a rotational role at defensive tackle when Calais Campbell and Dalvin Tomlinson are resting.

More News